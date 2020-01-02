Disney +: all about your arrival in Spain

Share it:

Disney It is, today, one of the most important entertainment giants in the world, if not the most. Since its purchase of Marvel, the studio has been growing, adding to its catalog Lucasfilm (all Star Wars and Indiana Jones) and Fox. Such is your closet fund that has decided to launch its own streaming service, Netflix, and these are all the details you have to know about it. Your name? Disney Plus And here is a sample of the catalog of the platform:





But not only that, but Disney + has already announced its next releases of this 2020, which will include the return show of 'Lizzie McGuire', 'WandaVision' from Marvel (which had a release date in 2021) or the streaming arrival of the remakes of 'The Lion King' and 'Aladdin'.





Disney Plus Release Date

The Disney Plus release date It will vary by region. The official launch will be in United States, Canada and Holland and its date is the November 12, 2019. The platform will reach Australia and New Zealand on November 19, 2019.

From Disney they claim that the service will be available in all major markets in the first 2 years of launch.



Disney Plus Spain

The release date of Disney Plus in Spain will be March 31, 2020, like the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy.

Disney Plus Price

Disney Plus will have a launch price of 7 dollars a month, or 70 dollars a year. This price is the one set in the United States. In Europe, the price will be 6.99 euros (or 69.99 euros per year).

Disney Plus Catalog

The Disney Plus catalog will feature, in its first year, with 400 catalog movies; 100 recent movies; approximately 7,500 episodes of television series… among what would be included:

– All the films of Marvel: 'Iron Man', 'Iron Man 2', 'Iron Man 3', 'Captain America', 'Captain America: the Winter Soldier', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Thor', 'Thor: The Dark World ',' Thor: Ragnarok ',' Guardians of the Galaxy ',' Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2 ',' Avengers', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Avengers: Endgame' , 'Ant-Man', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' Doctor Strange ',' Spider-Man: Homecoming ',' Spider-Man: away from home ',' The Incredible Hulk ',' Black Panther 'and' Captain Marvel '.

– All the films of Fox: 'Avatar', '500 days together', saga 'X-Men' …

– All the films of Pixar: 'Toy Story' saga, 'Monsters S.A.', 'Brave', 'Backwards', 'Wall-E', 'UP', the 'Cars' saga, 'The Incredibles', 'The Incredibles 2' …

– All the films of Disney: 'Hercules', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Snow White', 'Robin Hood', 'The Lion King', 'Tarón and the Magic Cauldron', 'Tiana and the Toad', 'Frozen', 'The Hunchback of Notre-Dame' , 'Atlantis' …

– The saga of Star wars full

– All series of Disney: 'Star vs. the forces of Evil ',' Raven 'and' Raven Returns', 'Lizzie McGuire', 'Hannah Montana', 'The Wizards of Waverly Place', 'Shake it up', 'Good luck Charlie', 'Kim Possible', 'The Darkwing Duck', 'Chip and Chop: Rescuers', 'Duck Adventures', 'Gargoyles', 'Pepper Ann', 'The Courtyard Band', 'Air Adventurers' …

– All series of Marvel: 'X-Men', 'Spider-Man', 'Iron Man' (1994), 'Spider-Man and his amazing friends' …

– The series of 'The Simpson' full

– More of 350 hours of content of National Geographic

Disney Plus Series Originals

To date, these are all original series confirmed by Disney Plus, although not all will be seen the first year, which will only feature 25 episodes of new series (we don't know which ones yet):

MARVEL

Marvel studios

– 'Vision and Scarlet Witch' with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, which opens this 2020.

– 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, which opens this 2020.

– 'Loki' with Tom Hiddleston

– 'Hawk Eye' with Jeremy Renner

– 'What If …'

– 'Moonknight'

– 'She-Hulk'

– 'Ms. Marvel '

STAR WARS

– Prequel to 'Rogue One' with Diego Luna

– 'The Mandalorian' with Pedro Pascal and Nick Nolte

– 'The Clone Wars'seventh season

– 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'with Ewan McGregor

– 'The Clone Wars', final season, which opens this 2020.

DISNEY

– 'High School Musical: The Musical' based on the popular trilogy

– 'Forky Asks Questions' based on the character of 'Toy Story 4'

– 'Monsters At Work' sequel series of 'Monstruos S.A.'

– 'Lizzie McGuire' sequel series with Hilary Duff, which opens this 2020.

– 'Muppets Now', a script-free series of The Muppets, which opens this 2020.

– 'Encore' docu-reality with Kristen Bell

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

– 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' based on travel around the actor's world.

FOX

– 'With Love, Simon' based on the universe of the movie.

– 'Alien'based on the universe of the saga.

Disney Plus Original Movies

To date, these are all original films confirmed by Disney Plus, out of a total of 10 the first year, so there are still confirmations:

– 'The Lady and the Tramp' with the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux

– 'Phineas and Ferb: Candace against the Universe' based on the popular animated series

– 'Togo' starring Willem Dafoe

– 'The Stars are Aligning' based on the book 'Stargirl'

– 'Noelle' Christmas movie with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader

– 'Timmy Failure, mistakes were made'

– 'Diary of a female president'



Disney Plus Devices

Disney Plus It can be enjoyed on different devices:

– Smart TVs

– Smartphones

– Computers

– Tablets

– Consoles: PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch

– Streaming devices: Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Amazon Fire TV

In addition, there will be a function of 'DOWNLOAD' for all the content to be able to enjoy it 'offline'.

Disney Plus Quality

Disney Plus will offer content with a resolution of 4K with support for HDR, in addition to ULTRA-HD.

Disney Plus Interface



The Disney Plus interface will be quite similar to that of Netflix or other streaming services.

