Entertainment

         Disney + advances its arrival in Spain and other European countries to March 24 and confirms its price

January 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Although its catalog of originals is still not killing us, beyond 'The Mandalorian', the arrival of Disney + is one of the great events of the streaming scene in recent years. He arrived in the US, Canada and the Netherlands last November and next March he will arrive in Spain as we told you at the time.

But beware, because there is a change of plans … and for good, since Disney has decided to advance the opening of Disney + to March 24, 2020, that is, one week ahead of schedule.

This date is for almost all of Western Europe: Spain, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland; Belgium, Portugal and the Nordic countries will have to wait for next summer.

As for how much the subscription will come out, it seems that we are moving through those who have had in the Netherlands. So, the price of Disney + for Spain will be 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year. A price more than competitive but whose amortization will depend on the catalog with which it arrives in our country.

READ:  The development of The Wolf Among Us 2 has been restarted with a new engine

Because here's the topic, if we rely on the catalog in the Netherlands that would be our most "similar" market, the truth is that it looks very good. But international rights are a world, so we still have not confirmed the catalog beyond the originals.

On the other hand, Disney + can be enjoyed in 4KUltra HD and HDR, up to four screens at once, downloads up to ten devices and up to seven different profiles can be configured, emphasizing the "Profile for children".

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.