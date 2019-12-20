dismiss his remarkable third season high

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week it became clear that strong emotions awaited us in the outcome of the third season of 'I am alive'. The series was already several weeks with an upward trend, taking great steps forward in purely argumental terms and managing to convey that sense of urgency and importance for knowing how they were going to solve those responsible for the mess in which the protagonists were involved.

There seemed to be no more bullets left to spend, but ‘I'm alive’ has closed his third season in style. The main characters have been pushed to the limit, but without it having meant giving up other hallmarks of the series – I'm sure I'm not the only one who laughed at the beauty with the faces of incredulity of Santos before the flood of information that It has to assimilate.

From here you will find spoilers of the end of the third season of 'I'm alive'.

Against the ropes

The rebellion on the catwalk has been the height of a season in which every two times three things were not what they seemed, although the best carried by far was the transition from villana to heroine of DH4. And we do not forget not only that it was presented as a fearsome threat, since it also ended the lives of several women to complete their mission. The discovery of his humanity, in a more accelerated process than that of Iago, has been key to this and has been very well managed by those responsible for the series.

That led to one of the most inspired moments of this third season finale being his confrontation against an army of Links before succumbing to DH72, the true villain of this third season. It has been an arc of character very well executed and that not far has followed the path that we could expect at the beginning of this third season. In addition, the choice of Laia Manzanares It has been a success, because he has been able to show that change without feeling out of place and without losing his personality as a Link.

In addition, he has managed to become part of the "family", but in the end the true emotional axis of the series was in the Vargas. The series has caused us to suffer on several occasions about the possibility that this constant lie was resolved and what has been done in this end of the third season has been to close that circle and for this even the Butcher has been allowed to recover. It all started with him and maybe killing him again feels like a conceptual repetition, but it was to some extent necessary to give the matter a definitive closure.

Back to normal?

If there is something really questionable in this end of the third season, it is that in the background it undoes that great bet of the beginning of it to bring back the Laura-anthological way of defining on his part how he felt after recovering Cristina's body Squares-, Susana -momentazo also slaps Iago- and Bea from before. That big-time ordago he was talking about at the time Javier Gutierrez It was thus neutralized and perhaps it could even be seen as a too placid solution.

If it even gives life back to DH4 and David. It is true that by contrast it works, since they had stayed just one second after losing the battle and that overdose of happiness topped by Márquez's off reflection can get to choke – or also to get excited about how nice it is. However, the key is that it is Marquez and not Vargas, a detail that should be very important in one for now hypothetical fourth season.

If that there is some detail that does not convince me -The other bodies of Laura, Susana and Bea, what personality do they really have now? That Vero was a corrupt police and seems to simply remain Laura-, but in general it has been a vibrant episode that at one point has given a small dose of fan service to leave the viewer satisfied with the place where they have been characters.

In short

Then comes the inevitable cliffhanger, perhaps less intense than in previous seasons but leaving the door open to recover the characters once more. Daniel Écija, creator of the series, already commented that "I am alive" could reach ten seasons if it had enough public support. This third season has given no reason to stop being, but I have to admit that if the thing stayed here, it would not seem like a bad end to the series.