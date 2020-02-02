Disintegration: the Public Beta starts today, dates and times

Share it:

In the last few days there has been a lot of talk about Disintegration, the debut title of V1 Interactive, the new study by Marcus Lehto, videogame industry veteran, ex Bungie and co-creator of a masterpiece like Halo. It is a shooter with which we have already had a first contact.

V1 had in fact sent out the invitations for the technical beta in the last few days, and in fact two trial sessions of the game have already been held. Today begins the Beta Publish Multiplayer, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.

The Beta will be open from 19 today, 31 January, until 8:59 in the morning of 2 February, and inside it will be possible to try two of the three multiplayer modes that will be available at the launch of the full game.

If you were interested in taking a look at shooter therefore, you have until Sunday morning. If you have already participated in the private beta, perhaps with our code, you can access using the same procedure as the previous tests. If you want to try it for the first time, just download the application from the platform you are interested in (Steam, PS Store, Xbox Store).

In the meantime, to learn more, take a look at our preview of Disintegration, and the presentation of Disentegration told by Marcus Lehto himself.