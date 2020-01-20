Disintegration, sci-fi shooter from Halo co-creator: here are 23 minutes of gameplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Disintegration it is currently being developed at the studios of V1 Interactive, a software house that boasts the presence of Marcus Lehto, co-creator of the famous Halo.

The title fromdystopian and futuristic setting it was presented to the public for the first time at the 2019 edition of the Cologne GamesCom. During the opening ceremony conducted by Geoff Keighley, in particular, the development team presented the first trailer of the game. The storyline of Disintegration will lead the player to immerse himself in a universe dominated by a peculiar conflict, which sees the faction of the "rAYONNE", people whose mind has been housed in enhanced armor, to men and women who reject this prospect as humanity's only future.

Colleagues from IGN.com they recently had the opportunity to take a first look at Disintegration, of which they made an interesting gameplay session available. Available directly at the beginning of this news, the movie presents approx 23 minutes of game taken from single-player campaign of the shooter V1 Interactive.

For more information on this new one sci-fi mold production, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye a new dedicated study is available. For every detail, you can therefore consult our preview of Disintegration, by Giuseppe di Felice.