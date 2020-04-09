Entertainment

Disintegration: New trailer and campaign details

April 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
Many details of Disintegration, but the expectation that this sci-fi shooter is generating is very high. Not surprisingly, behind the development are some of the creators of the Halo franchise.

Today, new details of this title arrive by V1 Interactive and which will edit Private Division for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The vast majority of this new information, regarding the game's campaasapland and storyline. All thanks to a gameplay that the VGC medium has exclusively published and which you can see below.

The thing is that beyond the gameplay itself, the medium has had exclusive access to details revealed by Marcus Lehto, the game director. And this is what he has commented about the campaasapland: "The game has a full single player campaasapland. It is one of the things we were really passionate about when starting to build our game. It started as a deep story and that has spread throughout the campaasapland.".

On the other hand, Lehto has also wanted to comment that the depth of the plot will be quite important in this game. To the point that they have been working for 6 years in the title universe. Anyway, there has also been a place to talk about the multiplayer. According to the director, this has improved a lot since the last open beta.

Disintegration First Multiplayer Beta Arrives Later This Month

In fact, as he comments, problems related to the speed at which the Gravcycles move (the futuristic vehicles used by players) have been fixed, as well as everything related to the field of vision or the response of the units to which we can give orders.

Finally, Lehto has taken the opportunity to comment that the work is being carried out little by little but with ease. Something possible thanks to the fact that, despite being a small team, it is a team made up of industry veterans (along with new talents). Remember that you can read our first impressions of the game here.

