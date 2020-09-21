Disintegration is a hole in the water: servers close a few months after launch

The development studio V1 Interactive and the publisher Private Division have stated that the servers of Disintegration will be closed a few months after its arrival in stores.

The decision was dictated by disinterest that surrounded the game after its launch, although alternative routes have been tried such as the free weekend of Dinsintegration which took place in July. The multiplayer sector of the unfortunate shooter developed by Marcus Lehto it will no longer be available starting next November 17, 2020 and a patch, expected in the next few hours, will remove the in-game store, in order to prevent any transactions in the period that will accompany us to the definitive closure of the servers.

Here’s what we read in the statement published by the software house: “we took the difficult decision to eliminate multiplayer mode from the game for all platforms. This measure will be implemented in the coming months in different phases, starting today with the removal of the in-game store, until November 17, when the multiplayer sector will be eliminated completely. The single player campaign will continue to be playable“. The two companies then specified that they were fully aware of the risk deriving from the launch of such a particular game:” swell the players have expressed interest in the campaign, unfortunately Disintegration has struggled to build a community large enough to create a good multiplayer experience“.

However, the two sides are not discouraged and have announced that, despite the failure, they will continue to take risks in the name of innovation videogame. We take this opportunity to report our Disintegration review by Alessandro Bruni.