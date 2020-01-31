Disintegration Impressions for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The closed beta of Disintegration has already started and we have not hesitated to enter it to be able to offer you our impressions of what will be the next title of Marcus Letho, creator of the Halo saga. To do this, we have prepared this Disintegration breakthrough in which we will tell you what the test phase of the game offers, which allows you to enjoy three of the multiplayer modes that you will have in your final version. But before entering the subject, we remind you that you can access the multiplayer beta of Disintegration thanks to the codes we are raffling.

As we had previously anticipated in our first impressions of Disintegration after testing it at Gamescom 2019, the title will propose battles in which we will control a squad of soldiers leading them from a kind of flying motorcycle. This beta of the title allows us to test seven different squad classes and fight in three different multiplayer game modes so that we discover the advantages of each one of them.

As for the classes, the beta lets play with The Sideshow, King's Guard, Lost Ronin, Neon Dreams, Tech Noir, Warhedz and The Bussiness. Each of these classes has its own characteristics and we must take them into account when choosing one or the other depending on the objective that we have within the game mode that we face. For example, Warhedz is a class with a lot of impact resistance, but with little firepower and speed, while Neon Dreams is quite the opposite. In addition, during the beta of Disintegration we can unlock appearances for squadrons, flags, player icons and other personalization objects (although we don't know if they will be saved for the final version of the title).

When it comes to game modes, Disintegration beta allows us to test Zone Control, Retrieval and Collector. The first one is a classic multiplayer title and puts us before a pitch in which we must occupy the largest number of areas indicated on the map (A, B and C) for longer than the rival team to add more points than them until the end of the round. In Retrieval, one team has to capture three energy cores scattered throughout the map and take them to capsules to evacuate them from the area while the other has to avoid it. Finally, in Collector, we must defeat enemies and take their brain cans to score points (a kind of Confirmed Low of Call of Duty).

Unfortunately, Disintegration beta does not allow you to select the mode to play in each game and matchmaking randomly assasaplands it. That is why, for a long time we do not dispute a single game of Collector, while Zone Control and Retrieval we finish several. This matchmaking was not very fine, and not only because it has not allowed us to try the three available game modes yet, but because it took a long time to find players to face. We have spent a minimum of a minute and a half to find games every time we finished a and then it also took his time to start once the teams were formed. You assume that this is because the beta has just started and there are not many active players yet, so it is possible that the waiting times are shorter as the day progresses and when the final version of Disintegration is put on sale.

As far as gameplay is concerned, Disintegration can be a bit complicated at first since we must pay attention to both shooting from the flying motorcycle and giving orders to the three soldiers who support us from the ground. But don't be scared, once you get used to ascending and descending and giving orders, you start enjoying the multiplayer battles for teams of five players. And, with L1 and L2 the altitude of the ship is controlled (PS4 controls), with R2 it is fired from the motorcycle, with R1 the troops are ordered to go to a point or attack a target, with the buttons of Direction + R1 orders are given to soldiers to perform special actions (create healing fields, throw grenades, etc.), with X it accelerates momentarily and with circle targets are sought. Some controls are not simple that you have to internalize very well to survive as long as possible on the battlefield of Disintegration.

And speaking of surviving, when we don't succeed and die, we don't reappear automatically. For one 10-15 seconds, we return to the class selection menu and we are allowed to change it to choose another one that best suits the circumstances. This may be fine in part, but, on the other hand, our team will run out of one more member for a few seconds that can be gold to win the victory. And, in games with objectives as defined as Retrieval, in which killing is not everything, having more troops to defend the soldier carrying the energy core on the pitch can be the key to winning.

But if we talk about the action itself, we see that, for now, Disintegration has pros and cons. As we have said, the first games can be confusing to have to be aware of many things, but when we get used to the controls does not change the issue too much. Between squad leaders on a flying motorcycle and foot support soldiers, clashes are usually massive and as soon as several players meet in the same area, the chaos is such that it is hard to distinguish from where they are shooting at you and who your allies are. In addition, the bikes take up too much viewing space with the first-person camera that uses Disintegration, but even so, the title can delight lovers of the most frantic action at that time. But those who are not accustomed to face so many enemies at the same time with lasers and explosions from all sides, may suffer a bit until they do so.

At a technical level, it shows that we are facing a title still in beta. This means that the graphics do not finish being polished, that some visual errors are appreciated and that the textures still have to improve theirs. Despite this, lWe liked the atmosphere of Disintegration and its Mad Max post-apocalyptic maps can be very colorful when they are in their final phase. Similarly, the character desasapland convinces us remarkably, each having its own theme (samurai, punk, futuristic, medieval …). As for the sound, nothing remarkable at the moment. Many shots, explosions, roar of engines, etc., that will not surprise fans of games of this type.

Finally, we must emphasize that, since we are facing a beta, it is normal for its developers to want to focus on the status and operation of the servers. Well, although it is true that once the long matchmaking is done the title goes on wheels, with some point drop in the image rate per second when many items accumulate on the screenIt is also that we have encountered a couple of problems between departure and departure. During the time that we have played the beta, on one occasion we have completely blocked the game in the main menu, forcing us to close the Disintegration application to restart it, and on another two an error has appeared that has closed the game directly.

Definitely, Disintegration beta allows you to try multiplayer modes for goals that can be fun once you understand their complex controls, the desasapland of the characters is very successful and how different it is to play with each class adds attractiveness, but there are still many sections of the game that improve technically and mechanically. The title does not yet have an established launch date, although we know it will arrive throughout 2020, so there is still development time, so there is no hope to lose. We will keep a close eye on the new Marcus Letho to tell you how this Disintegration evolves from now on.