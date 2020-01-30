Disintegration: Guide to Controls on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are also participating in the Disintegration Beta and want to take the first steps in the new FPS of the Halo co-creator, an overview of the controls game to use with the pad or with mouse and keyboard.

That you play at Disintegration up PS4, Xbox One or PC, at first you may find it difficult to memorize all the controls in the game. To help you get familiar with the commands, here they are listed below:

Disintegration controls on PS4 and Xbox One

Here are the Disintegration controls set by default on the console. The buttons shown refer respectively to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game:

Boost – X / A

Reload – Square / X

Scan mode – Circle / B

Alternative ability – Triangle / Y

Wheel of Emotes (multiplayer) – Touchpad / View Button

Pause – Options / Menu

Movement – left stick

Camera – right stick

Command Pulse – R1 / RB

Shoot – R2 / RT

Raise in the air – L1 / LB

Get down in the air – L2 / LT

Unit Skills – D-Pad

Disintegration controls on PC

If you play Disintegration on PC with mouse and keyboard, the controls set by default are as follows:

Boost – Space

Reload – R

Scan mode – F

Undo Unit Skill – Left Alt

Alternative ability – Q

Communications wheel – C

Press to speak – V

Forward movement – W

Backward movement – A

Left Movement – S

Right Movement – D

Command Pulse – Right mouse button

Shoot – Left mouse button

Get up in the air – Shift

Getting down in the air – Control

Unit skills 1 – 1

Unit skills 2 – 2

Unit skills 3 – 3

Unit skills 4 – 4

Follow the Commander – Z

Camera zoom – Mouse wheel

By consulting the list of controls contained in this guide, therefore, it will be easier to become familiar with the commands and mechanics of Disintegration.

We remind you that on our pages you will find the Disintegration beta program, with all the dates and times to participate in the trial version of the game. Are you having fun with the Halo co-creator's new FPS?

To learn more about the title, we refer you to our special on Disintegration.