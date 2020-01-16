Disintegration, from the Halo co-creator, you will have several betas open and closed

Share it:

The official page of the curious Disintegration It is already active and in it you can sasapland up for the multiple closed betas that its developers prepare, as well as receive information from other tests open to everyone that will open their doors soon.

The first technical beta will begin this same January 28 and end on January 29. It will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and you can sasapland up to try to get access right now and from here.

If you want to play on PC you must meet these minimum technical requirements, anything below could cause problems when playing:

NVIDIA CPU | i5 5TH GENERATION GPU | GTX 970 RAM | 8GB RESOLUTION | 1920X1080

AMD CPU | RYZEN 5 1600 GPU | RX 480 RAM | 8GB RESOLUTION | 1920X108



This is the first work of V1 Interactive, the study led by Marcus Lehto, one of the parents of the legendary Halo franchise born in Bungie and owned by Microsoft, next to them is Private Division, a subsidiary of Take Two responsible for the publication of works like Kerbal Space Program, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey and so many others. Tremendous gibberish, yes.

The final work will feature a story mode for a player where we will embody a Graviciclo pilot, a vehicle that is an essential part of the proposal for this action and science fiction title. In multiplayer we will use these vehicles to engage in competitive fighting Quake style but with the possibility of gravitating on the pitch. There will also be land units with a more traditional way of fighting in first person shooter games.

Disintegraton does not have a definitive release date, but it is confirmed for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. If successful with its multiplayer we may see it jump to the next generation consoles.