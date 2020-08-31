Disenchantment, John DiMaggio on the third season: “It’s coming”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the renewal of Disenchantment for a third season, we have not had more news of the next ones adventures of Bean, Elf and others. Zog’s voice actor then gave a brief update on the state of play.

John DiMaggio, during a press event to promote his new series on Audible, he also answered questions about it show by Matt Groening, especially on the release date of the third season. Here is his comment: “I don’t really know what I can say about Disenchantment. But you’re right, it’s coming back. We are working on several episodes, we are in production. I was in the studio to record parts and something I had already recorded at home, we worked both ways. But yes, it is coming. I don’t have a precise date to give you yet, but trust me, when we know something more you will find out immediately on social media“.

Fans are anxious to know when they will be able to review the story of Bean, who during the second season was reunited with his mother, the Regina Dagmar, even if the result was not what the protagonist had hoped for. While we wait we report this news with the different Futurama easter eggs present in the episodes of Disenchantment and in particular in the second season of the show.