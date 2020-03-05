'Disenchanted': the sequel to 'Enchanted' is underway

Share it:

Admit it. As soon as you read the headline, the song from Central Park has come to mind, why not. 'Let her know that you love her, let her know what you feel, let her know that you love her very much and forever. ' Or maybe it's me that I'm crazy. 'Enchanted' premiered at Christmas 2007 and little by little it became, on its own merits, a hidden jewel of modern Disney, almost reaching the status of cult film. Well, almost no. It is a cult movie!

Amy Adams Giselle's character is delivered in body and soul, and a luxury side school makes the story work for both children and adults. The couple that forms with Patrick Dempsey it's perfect and we have to Susan Sarandon Bad bad. What more could you want? For many years we have demanded a sequel, because we want to know about Giselle's life and it seems that our prayers are being heard.

Yes Amy Adams declared last year that she was totally in favor of a sequel and Skyler Shuler, editor of The DisinsiderHe said that we would have news very soon, it seems that he was not misled.

A few months ago, Patrick Dempsey claimed that he would agree with a sequel to 'Haunted'if the script and the story were up to the first. And Alan Menken, the composer of the first part, has also stated relatively recently that he is already working on ideas for the soundtrack, and that he only hopes that Disney will give the project a green light. But is that now Adam Shankman, director of 'Hairspray', has just shared his next two projects on his Instagram account: 'The return of witches 2' and 'Disenchanted'.