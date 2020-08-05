Share it:

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery will debut in October, and among the news we will also see, on the uniforms of the protagonists, a new Starfleet logo. CBS All Access has in fact published on its social channels a new promotional image of the series, from which it is possible to notice some changes in the emblem.

In the image, which we can also see at the bottom of the news, you can see the Commander Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, with a new look compared to the second season of Star Trek: Discovery: the hair is longer and the logo on the uniform is different from the classic delta shape. This time it is Oval, and on the left side shows the officer 's ranks: three small signs indicating the role of commander of Burnham. The badge looks like a mix between the original Discovery and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

The plot of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery is still shrouded in mystery, but we know the series will be set in the 32nd century and reveal the fate of the Federation.

"We jumped into the future at the end of season 2" he said Doug Jones, who plays Saru in the series. "This is something important. We have gone boldly where no Star Trek series has gone before. So we'll see what happens in the future. What conditions is the Federation in? We will find out when we land. What happens to me and my rank? I am a commander, but I am also acting as ship captain because we have lost all our captains. "

As the producer has already anticipated, therefore, in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery will explore a new frontier.