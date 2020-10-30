Discovery, the new episode reveals a major change in the Federation

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery is now in its third episode, available from October 30 in streaming on Netflix. In People of Earth, of which we saw the first images in recent days, the crew of the USS Discovery arrives on Earth, to find out what the planet looks like in the 31st century.

At this point, as always, we invite those who have not seen the episode not to continue reading, as they will follow spoiler. What Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his crew discover is that the Earth has abandoned the Federation.

In fact, our heroes find themselves facing the United Earth Defense Force (UEDF), a militant faction that protects Earth from would-be raiders of what has become a wild and dangerous galaxy. UEDF Captain Ndoye also reports that the Starfleet has left the Earth for a century now, following a cataclysm known as The Burn, that caused millions of deaths.

There is no news on where Starfleet is currently, but it’s safe to bet that its research will be one of the main themes of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery.

For those who don’t remember, in the Star Trek universe there Federation of United Planets it was founded in 2161 and included the Terra, Andoria, Tellar Prime and Vulcano, linked by ideals of freedom, justice and equality.

