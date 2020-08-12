Discovery, the fourth season is already certain? Alex Kurtzman answers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Long life and prosperity", would say a well-known Vulcan. A wish that seems to bring luck to Star Trek: Discovery, given the latest statements made by showrunner Alex Kurtzman.

After officially announcing the release date of the third season of Discovery, the leader of the Star Trek Universe got to talk with Gold Derby of the recent nominations obtained by Picard is Short Treks, and working conditions following the pandemic. Although there have been some slowdowns, he revealed:

"We managed to give free field to all our writers thanks to Zoom, and the bright side is that we were able to get quite ahead with the scripts for future seasons of Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, which will be shot next year, and Section 31 ".

The interesting thing is that among these series it is also included Discovery, whose works for the third season have already been completed a long time ago, since the post-production has now been completed one hundred percent. If logic is not an opinion, the showrunner let slip a precious clue which reassures us about the future of the series.

We can therefore explore the new frontier of Discovery 3 already knowing that new adventures await us, which well represents the philosophy of the franchise. We greet you by recommending that you take a look at the new Starfleet logo.