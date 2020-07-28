Discovery, Season 3 release date announced

Share it:

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery officially has a release date. The announcement came from CBS All Access and showrunner Alex Kurtzman on the occasion of the Comic-Con Home panel dedicated to the series, during which several cast members also appeared.

Through a video in which Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) plants the Federation flag on the soil of a desolate planet, the network revealed that Star Trek: Discovery 3 will make its debut next October 15th.

If the programming of the previous seasons is respected, this means that the first episode of the season will be available in the Italian catalog of Netflix starting from October 16th, with the rest of the episodes coming weekly.

In addition to Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker ) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

In the season 2 finale, remember, the crew of the USS Discovery completed a journey through time 930 years in the future. After the initial loss, the protagonists will have to try to understand what has become of the United Planets Federation, and they will also try to elect a new captain.

Meanwhile, producer Akiva Goldsman has anticipated that Star Trek: Discovery 3 will explore a new frontier.