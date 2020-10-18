Discovery, Michael Burnham will investigate Spock’s fate in season 3

Despite the absence of Ethan Peck, it seems that his Spock will still have a role in the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, particularly as regards the storyline of his sister, Michael Burnham.

As revealed by the co-creator e showrunner Alex Kurtzman in a recent interview with SFX Magazine, in fact, the character of Sonequa Martin-Green in the new episodes will investigate the fate of his brother: “I’m trying to answer your question without giving too much away. I’ll give you an example. It’s safe to say that, in the spirit of what I just said, I would look back to the past to try and understand what happened to the people I love. So Burnham he will surely want to explore the past in order to understand what happened to Spock. “

“We all know what happened to Spock, but all the things we now take for granted she doesn’t understand,” the showrunner added. story in a meaningful way. I just told you more than I told anyone else! “

The new season recently made its debut on CBS All Access. For other news, we remind you that Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fourth season.