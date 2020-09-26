Discovery, filming for the fourth season has already begun

After the revelations of Alex Kurtzman, who had inadvertently announced the arrival of the fourth season, a fan reported an interesting photo that would testify the arrival of the cast of Star Trek: Discovery on the set.

As you can see in the image below, a sign indicates the entrance for insiders, complete with a logo of Star Trek in plain sight. Good news for all fans of the franchise, waiting to find out what the new episodes of Discovery will hold for them, now that the interstellar crew has been projected into the future for several hundred years.

The third season will arrive on TV screens in October, but the producers must have wanted to invest in advance on future episodes, without waiting any longer now that it is possible return to work, with the necessary safety measures. Given the success received by the series, which also kicked off the Strange New Worlds spinoff, that was to be expected.

As for the timing, it is shooting is likely to end in early 2021. Calculating the times for post-production it is not difficult to hypothesize the release of future episodes by the end of 2021.

Despite all this, the official announcement has not yet been given and it’s likely we’ll know more during the Star Trek panel at New York Comic Con.