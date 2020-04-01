Entertainment

Discovery Edition for One-Punch Man: Panini Comics publishes the volume with a special cover

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
One-Punch Man is the manga designed by Yusuke Murata for Tonari no Young Jump and based on the homonymous web comic of ONE. Over time, the manga has become a veritable bulwark of modern comics and still continues today, gaining acclaim in all parts of the world. For this Panini Comics has decided to revive volume 1 in special edition.

As happened with many other manga like Black Clover, Panini Comics he also dedicated the "Discovery Edition" version to One-Punch Man. Created specifically to allow new fans to discover the virtues of a given manga, in March this version also arrived for One-Punch Man.

The publishing house published the volume in One-Punch Man Discovery Edition March 19, 2020 with a special cover that you can see below. At a price of 1 euro, the volume consists of 208 pages with 11.5 x 17.5 format and in black and white, intended for newsstands, comics and online stores. Panini Comics has also reissued this release today to allow all fans to admire the adventures of the strongest man in the world.

This initiative continues the series of special covers of the manga, after the volumes prepared for the epic modular images of One-Punch Man.

