Discovery, David Ajala on Cleveland Booker “It’s fun to break the rules”

A big comeback for Star Trek: Discovery, whose third season just landed with the first episode, in which we found ourselves straight into the 32nd century as promised by the trailer. Here we met the character of David Ajala, Cleveland Booker, of whom the actor speaks with great enthusiasm.

Cleveland “Book” Booker is a man with a mission, but Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is certainly no less, and the third season of Star Trek: Discovery he is already demonstrating this to us extensively, bringing together two really interesting characters.

“Cleveland Booker and Michael Burnham are so similar, yet so different. And I believe that what accumulates them more than anything else is their moral compass and the search for something greater than them. And they don’t do it for applause or recognition. They do this because it is part of their identity and their completely unselfish way of doing it“observes Ajala, the new entry of the show”But it’s also exciting to know that while Cleveland Booker and Starfleet have similar goals, they’re also very different. And Cleveland Booker has been a lone wolf for many, many years. […] So the idea of ​​joining Starfleet is not the best for him. And as an actor, when you have the opportunity to play a character like that, who is part of the Starfleet, but at the same time isn’t, it’s really fun, and you can get into the rules just because you know the rules.“.

But what makes it Cleveland Booker such a unique character? What is the characteristic that the actor has tried most to highlight?

“I think the most important thing for me was to create a character that could be reachable, with whom it is natural to find a connection. Because being nearly a thousand years into the future, I think it’s important that this character possesses the essence of humanity, and that it’s easy to spot. So this, for me, was a fundamental aspect“.

We will see, then, how the mission will continue in the next episodes for him, but also for Michael and the Starfleet.

And you, have you already started the third season of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments.