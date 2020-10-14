Discovery, CBS publishes the first photos of the new season

From Thursday, October 15, the crew of the USS Discovery resumes its journey in the 32nd century, in a galaxy very different from that of hundreds of years earlier. It is from here, in fact, that the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. During the recent New York Comic Con CBS showed the opening scene of the first episode.

Some were also released on Wednesday photo related to the premiere of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, entitled That Hope Is You, Part I. The images, which can be seen in our gallery, are mainly focused on Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Michael Burnham, and David Ajala, in the role of Cleveland “Book” Booker.

The new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will be published weekly, every Thursday on CBS All Access.

The official synopsis of the first episode reads: “Arriving 930 years into the future, Burnham navigates a galaxy he no longer recognizes as he searches for the rest of the crew of the USS Discovery“. That Hope Is You, Part 1, is written by Michelle Paradise, Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

They are part of the cast of the third season, in addition to Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala, anche Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman e Wilson Cruz.

If you haven’t already, you can check out the trailer and poster for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery.