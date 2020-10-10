Discovery 3, opening scene revealed at New York Comic Con

A panel dedicated to the series was announced a few weeks ago during New York Comic-Con, and during the event the opening sequence of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. The series returns to CBS All Access on October 15, with 13 episodes that will be released every Thursday.

The scene in question shows Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham. In the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, the crew of the USS Discovery find themselves in a future very different from the reality they are used to, and in a moment marked by doubts and uncertainties must work to restore hope to the Federation.

The debut of the new season of the series comes after a long and complicated post production, which suffered from all the inconveniences related to the pandemic and the lockdown. “On the one hand we were lucky to have finished shooting ten days before the block “ showrunner Alex Kurtzman said in an interview. “On the other hand, post-production was slowed down. The lockdown slowed the visual effects, ha slowed down editing. Obviously it was very hard “ he continued, also talking about the work related to the soundtrack. “After all that has happened, when it comes to record music, you can’t have all the musicians of an orchestra in one room, so everyone has individually registered his instrument, and Jeff Russo, our composer, had to mix them as if they were all sitting together in the same room, so all of that it took much longer.”

Production, however, was promptly resumed, as filming has already begun on the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery.