discovering the protagonist of Gomorrah

Marco D'Amore's life has been completely turned upside down Gomorrah: the glacial Ciro Di Marzio gave the Caserta actor a fame that was still unknown to him in 2014, projecting him among the most sought after and promising young actors in our country.

In the thirty-nine-year-old actor's career, however, we don't find only the ruthless Camorra killer played in the Sky series: ours had in fact already distinguished itself in some important roles before the debut in Gomorrah, mainly between cinema and theater.

On the big screen, the change of pace occurs in 2010, the year in which we see it in A Quiet Life by Claudio Cupellini, in which he almost steals the show from a giant like Toni Servillo; thereafter films like Perez (2014), Alaska (2015), Brutti e Cattivi (2017) and of course L'Immortale, which also marked D'Amore's directorial debut.

The star of Gomorrah, however, also put on the curriculum some excellent theatrical tests, including his debut as a young man in The Adventures of Pinocchio (2001), Macbeth (2006), Santa Giovanna dei Macelli (2009) and American Buffalo (2016), the first work directed by Marco D'Amore himself. You had already met the actor in productions outside the series taken from book by Roberto Saviano? Let us know in the comments! Here, meanwhile, we find a ranking of the most violent scenes of Gomorrah.