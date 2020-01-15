Discovered a party of Manchester City players with 22 Italian models

Uncover a controversial Manchester City multi-player party with 22 Italian al Bunga bunga ’style models, a type of celebrations that the former Italian president Silvio Berlusconi made fashionable. The information has been published by the British newspaper The Sun and has already become a scandal in the United Kingdom.

Manchester City had just won at Aston Villa last weekend (1-6) and had Christmas dinner pending. Pep Guardiola gave them permission to celebrate after the victory. However, the technician did not know the content of the party. "It was a delayed Christmas party, they have spent the last months organizing it”, Assures one of the sources to The Sun.

The place where everything happened was a luxury hotel. The girls were staying at the Mere Golf Resort and Spa, located in the famous county known as ‘golden cheshire triangle’, South of Manchester and a few miles from where several City players live. The instagramers traveled by plane before the game against Aston Villa from Milan to Manchester. Then they were transferred by bus to the hotel. Sleeping one night in one of its most basic rooms can cost from 200 euros.

The reason for the celebration, supposedly, was the ida Cityzens ’skating against Ason Villa (1-6) last Sunday. The British newspaper says that the girlfriends and women of the football players knew nothing about this presence of Italian models at the party. They were not invited either.

The club has denied this information. He assures that his players did not meet the ‘instagramers’ Italian. Nevertheless, the same models published private images on their official profiles that put the players in a bind.

One of the most famous was Marta Tejada, an instagramer who uploaded a video shaking a bottle of champagne in one of the hotel rooms. There were also Amira Paula and Isa Rivera, who also posted photos of the meeting.

Chiara Giuffrida, TV presenter at Sportitalia, did the same as her companions taking pictures of the surroundings of the place where the City players were. And Chiara Battola has numerous 'stories' in her Instagram account in which she is seen with other models at the resort.