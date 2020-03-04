Discover the trailer of 'Connected. Family mode '

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Connected. Family mode 'is the new Sony Pictures Animation movie. An original comedy from the producers Phil Lord Y Christopher Miller ('Spider-Man: A New Universe', 'The LEGO Movie'), which is directed by Mike Rianda ('Gravity Falls').



The plot introduces us to Katie Mitchell, a creative and unconventional teenager, who is accepted in the film school of her dreams. However, his plans to go to college are truncated when his father Rick, a nature lover, decides that the whole family together accompany Katie on her trip to the faculty and thus do something together one last time. Together with Katie and Rick, the family formed is made up of Katie's extremely optimistic mother, Linda, her quirky little brother Aaron, and Monchi, the lovely and chubby dog. But in the middle of the trip, the Mitchell's plans are interrupted by a global technological revolt: all electronic devices, so dear to humans – from phones to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it's time for take power. With the help of two kind robots with malfunctions, the Mitchell have to leave their problems behind and work as a team to save themselves … and the whole world!

In the original voices, the film has a succulent cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre Y Olivia Colman.

To watch the movie we have to wait a few months: 18th of September It will reach our rooms.