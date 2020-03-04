Entertainment

Discover the trailer of 'Connected. Family mode '

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Connected. Family mode 'is the new Sony Pictures Animation movie. An original comedy from the producers Phil Lord Y Christopher Miller ('Spider-Man: A New Universe', 'The LEGO Movie'), which is directed by Mike Rianda ('Gravity Falls').

The plot introduces us to Katie Mitchell, a creative and unconventional teenager, who is accepted in the film school of her dreams. However, his plans to go to college are truncated when his father Rick, a nature lover, decides that the whole family together accompany Katie on her trip to the faculty and thus do something together one last time. Together with Katie and Rick, the family formed is made up of Katie's extremely optimistic mother, Linda, her quirky little brother Aaron, and Monchi, the lovely and chubby dog. But in the middle of the trip, the Mitchell's plans are interrupted by a global technological revolt: all electronic devices, so dear to humans – from phones to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it's time for take power. With the help of two kind robots with malfunctions, the Mitchell have to leave their problems behind and work as a team to save themselves … and the whole world!

READ:  Preview of My Hero Academia 4x18: new arc, new enemies

In the original voices, the film has a succulent cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre Y Olivia Colman.

To watch the movie we have to wait a few months: 18th of September It will reach our rooms.

connectedSony Pictures

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.