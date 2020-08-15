discover the funny origin story of Jerry imagined by the actor

Share it:

Not all characters of The Walking Dead have a well-defined past: if we have been able to discover many details regarding Rick, Carol, Daryl and even the past of Beta, other survivors still remain a question mark and among these there is also Jerry.

The fighter immediately made his way into the hearts of fans thanks to his prowess and his loyalty to Ezekiel, for which he worked as a bodyguard. Cooper Andrews got to talk about what we didn't see on screen during the Scares That Care 2020 Virtual Convention:

"I haven't had any origin stories. I've always felt that my character lives so much in the present, that everything that happened before does not interest him. From an acting point of view, I don't need to know more, especially for a show like this where everyone can be what they want now. "

Be that as it may, Andrews came up with a certain idea while filming a particular episode of the ninth season, titled The Storm: "I imagined I was a meteorologist, when we shot that episode in the snow at the end of season 9. I think it would have been a lot of fun. "

In the episode in question Jerry and other survivors try to face a snow storm, which would have been very ironic if he had actually worked as a weather presenter in the past. A profession that unfortunately would not be very successful during a zombie apocalypse, as television programs would be the least of the worries. Meanwhile, fans are worried about Jerry's change of look.