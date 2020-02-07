         Discover on which platform to watch a movie or series with TVSofa: Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Movistar + and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is so complicated to keep track of everything that is available to watch on TV that we often sit on the couch to devote more time to search than to reproduction. Remote control in hand, a return and another to the recommendations, but nothing, there is no series or movie that attracts attention. But what if you had an app that allowed you to search all streaming platforms to locate something to see in seconds? The renewed TVSofa is a good example.

If you have been with an iOS device for a few years, it may sound like the name since TVSofa was one of the most popular applications to discover content in the form of downloads, back in 2014. The developers removed the links to later offer an app without them. And they have renewed it recently to get an application that works great for a really arduous task: find where a certain movie or series can be seen.

Comfortable use and lots of information

That streaming platforms are multiplying to almost absurdity is a fact: to suffer for Netflix to reach many countries we have moved to a overexploitation of streaming by subscription: given the success of the first services, each multimedia production studio has been launched to conquer the Internet. And of course, looking for something concrete costs the spectator more and more effort.

TVSofa is committed to providing access to all information related to streaming video services. Access the databases of Netflix, HBO, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and company to offer a complete search engine from which to discover where each content is located. This way you don't have to look for it platform by platform: a simple search and you'll know where your next series and / or movie is. In addition, TVSofa offers a multitude of added information, such as content photos, trailers, synopsis and IMDB valuation. All accessible with a few keystrokes.

In addition to discovering where all the content is, with information on the platform, price and quality of the video, TVSofa is compatible with Trakt.tv, the service that allows you to keep track of everything that remains to be seen and what is already has seen. You may make watch lists, save a viewing history and also have a calendar with all your viewing habits. This makes it much easier not to get lost among the huge amount of movies and series that are constantly added to streaming platforms.

The new version of TVSofa is now available in the App Store. The download is free, also its use, but for some functions you have to pay a Premium version of 3.49 euros (direct links to platforms, notifications and unlimited personal notes). With the free version it is more than enough for the most common use.