Discounts PS4: five games on offer for 10 euros, our tips in a video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From Dragon Ball Xenoverse to Bloodborne, passing through Fallout 4: we point out the best PlayStation 4 games now on offer on the PlayStation Store for 10 euros.

It is in fact again time for promotions on the online store of the Sony home console, with several interesting productions available at a decidedly low price. For the occasion, as usual, the Everyeye editorial staff has drawn up a selection of five PlayStation 4 games that can be purchased with a budget of ten euros.

Among the proposals stands out without a doubt bloodborneSony exclusive developed by the talented FromSoftware team under the careful guidance of director Hidetaka Miyazaki. Leaving the shores of the Victorian atmosphere of the Hunter's adventure, we also point out the Digital Deluxe Edition of Dragon Age Inquisition, which, in addition to the base game, also includes several additional content. If the recent release of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot pushes you instead to search for further productions related to the famous manga of Akira Toriyama, we point out the presence among the PlayStation offers of Dragon Ball Xenoverse Time Travel Edition. For all the details, we invite you to view the video available at the beginning of this news.

In closing, we remind you that the new PlayStation Store discounts will remain active only for one limited time, which will end on February 5.