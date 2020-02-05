Discounts PlayStation Store: new wave of offers on the best PS4 games

Share it:

Sony today launches the new "The choice of critics" promotion on the PlayStation Store, with important discounts (up to 60%) on a selection of PlayStation 4 games welcomed by audiences and critics.

Among the games on sale at discounted prices we mention Red Dead Redemption 2 for 29.99 euros, Red Dead Redemption 2 Special Edition for 34.99 euros, Control for 35.99 euros, Borderlands 3 for 29.99 euros, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for 24.99 euros, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt for 8.99 euros and Uncharted The Lost Legacy for 14.99 euros only for list some of them.

The selection includes 40 PS4 games including Death Stranding, EA Sports FIFA 20, Far Cry New Dawn, Battlefield V, Hitman 2, Devil May Cry V, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled and many others. For the complete list, we refer you to the PlayStation Store, reminding you that the promotion "The choice of critics" will continue until February 20.

In the next few hours Sony should also announce the new Offer of the Week on the PlayStation Store, we will update you promptly as soon as the latter is available for purchase. Still for a few hours (until February 6), PS4 100% Digital discounts are also active, focusing on titles available only on the PSN and not for sale in stores.