Discounts PlayStation Hits, the new offers on the best PS4 games

The new mid-year discounts have started on the PlayStation Store, offers that also involve the cheap games from the PlayStation Hits series, on sale until July 7 at an even lower price than the usual 19.99 euros.

The offers do not involve all the games of the Hits line but only some titles, including: Resident Evil 6 for 7.99 euros, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for 9.99 euros, Terraria PlayStation Edition for 9.49 euros, God of War III Remastered for 9.99 euros, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for 12.99 euros, Nioh for 9.99 euros, Dishonored 2 for 9.99 euros, DOOM for 7.99 euros, Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 for 9.99 euros and One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 for 7.99 euros.

And again, Project CARS at 4.99 euros, Dragon Ball Xenoverse at 8.99 euros, Mortal Kombat X, Middle-earth The Shadow of Mordor, Yakuza Zero and Rayman Legends at 9.99 euros each. The discounts on PlayStation Hits games are valid exclusively on the PlayStation Store and do not involve the physical editions on sale in the stores, this is undoubtedly a valid opportunity to enrich your PS4 softeca at extremely low prices. Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.