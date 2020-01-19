Discounts GameStop: buy two games and the second you pay 5 euros, new offers on used

Share it:

The Arctic Promo of GameStopZing Italia continues for the winter, with offers valid until February 19. Two important promotions we want to report to you today, with a particular focus on used games for sale with a strong discount.

Buy 2 games the cheaper you pay 5 euros

Only on new games. By purchasing 2 in a single transaction, you will pay the least expensive 5 €. Offer valid on a selection of titles. The list could change. Look for the products with the sticker in the shop.

GameStop promotions on second hand are interesting: buy two games and the cheapest one it will cost one euro, offer valid only on new and used PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U, DS, PSP and PS Vita games. Offer valid on a selection of titles.

30% discount on games used for Nintendo 3DSalso Level 3 customers will enjoy 10% + 10% on a selection of games used for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, 10% discount for Level 1 or Level 2 customers. Finally we report the promotion on Disney Infinity characters , Skylanders and Amiibo on sale for one euro each, offer valid on a selection of products.

For all the details, please go to the store closest to you or on the GameStop Italia website.