Discounts and PC Gaming offers and accessories in the new Expert flyer in February

Expert today launches the new gaming flyer called "When the GAME gets tough, play with the best", with PC Gaming offers and accessories valid from today until 23 February, online and in affiliated stores.

Among the products on offer we find i Legion V540 gaming laptop for 1,499 euros, the TUF GAMING FX505DU notebook at 1,099, the MSI Optix MAG271C curved monitor for 249 euros, the Infinite 8RC desktop PC for 649 euros and 25% discount on all Trust and Logitech accessories such as mice, keyboards, headphones and gaming chairs. A few examples? Logitech G213 keyboard for 52 euros, Logitech G203 mouse for 22 euros and Trust GXT322 headset for 22.49 euros.

All the details in the Expert flyer of February, the chain launches the Tech & Green initiative that will allow you to save money by purchasing new tech products and properly disposing of those you already have, for more sustainable consumption. The offers indicated and all the promotions of the Expert flyer February 2020 are available from today (Monday 10 February) and they will continue until 23 of the same month.

To find out more, we invite you to go to the Expert point of sale closest to you where you will find all the current flyers and other specific offers not available online.