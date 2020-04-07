Disco Elysium is also coming to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As we review in this report, Elysium Disc It was one of the best role-playing games of the whole year 2019. A year in which, in addition, there were very good titles of the genre (although not so many with western style). Later, it was announced that this ZA / UM title would also reach consoles. For PS4 and Xbox One in this case.

Now, 5 months later, it has been confirmed that there will also be a port for the Nintendo Switch. And although there has not been an official announcement in a conventional way, it has been the developer herself who has confirmed the version through a podcast. In addition, they ensure that the title is already in development right now.

To be more specific, the news has come through the podcast "Game On" from BBC 5live (via Gamesradar +). In it, the artistic director of the game, Aleksander Rostov, has commented that they are currently working on the desasapland documents for the user interface before the final migration to the Nintendo hybrid.

This is exactly what he said about it: "This interview, at this very moment, is interrupting me from writing desasapland documentation for the user interface and input systems for the Switch port.".

<img alt = "Elysium Disc

ZA / UM "and =" "art =" "brings =" "cast =" "city =" "class =" image shot "data-src =" https://assets-prd.asaplandimgs.com/2019/12/04/ 3asapland-goty-noms-2019-best-art-desasapland-1575481737227.jpg "detailed =" "disco =" "elysium =" "from =" "inhabitants. =" "Is =" "its =" "life =" "of =" "remarkably =" "replete =" "revachol =" "src =" data: image / svg + xml,% 3Csvg xmlns = 'http: //www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox = ' 0 0 16 9 '% 3E% 3C / svg% 3E "stunning =" "that =" "the =" "to =" "varied =" "with =" "/>

Subsequently, the game's lead narrator, Helen Hindpere, also underpinned the topic with more information: "It will happen soon.". Undoubtedly, great news for a game that has received a total of three awards (out of seven it was nominated for) at the BAFTA Games 2020 Awards.

More specifically, Disco Elysium won the awards related to narrative, music, and finally the award as a debuting game. In other words, it is an award given to the best game from a study that has published its first work on the market.