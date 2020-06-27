Disco Elysium becomes a TV series! Sonic Producer involved

Share it:

Debuted in autumn 2019 exclusively on PC, Elysium disc it was received with real enthusiasm both by the public and by videogame critics.

After winning multiple titles at the Game Awards ceremony 2019, the production of the independent team ZA / UM has experienced further diffusion. Recently, the software house announced the surprise publication of Disco Elysium on the Epic Games Store, while there are still no precise details on the arrival of the title on the console. ZA / UM has indeed confirmed that Disco Elysium will arrive on Nintendo Switch, as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but no release date has been confirmed.

In the meantime, however, good news is coming from an unexpected front: ZA / UM e dj2 Entertainment have officially announced that Disco Elysium will become one TV series. The RPG Lead Writer, Helen Hindpere, to Variety's microphones, she declared herself enthusiastic at the thought of being able to expand the franchise through new media, making it accessible to a wider audience. For his part, the CEO and founder of dj2, Dmitri M. Johnson, showed particular appreciation for the project, on which, however, not many details were offered. Johnson, we remember him, played the role of Producer for the realization of the recent film adaptation dedicated to Sonic.