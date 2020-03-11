DiRT Rally 2.0 Game of the Year Edition announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

Having been shortlisted recently as the best British game at the BAFTA Games Awards 2020, Codemasters announced today DiRT Rally 2.0 Game of the Year Edition, the full game experience of this title. In addition, the announcement has been accompanied by a really close release date: next March 27, 2020.

This final version will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC. And in it, the players will receive the main game, the first four seasons with a great variety of vehicles, locations and liveries of the vehicles, as well as new additional content that commemorates the race and the achievements achieved by the Colin McRae driver. Below you can see the trailer that has been released to celebrate the announcement.

As if that were not enough, it has been announced that players who purchase either the DiRT Rally 2.0 Game of the Year or any full season pack will receive that additional content from Colin McRae for free from March 24, 2020. That is, some days before the launch of this new edition.

Nor have the first statements been made by the developer team. This is what Ross Gowing, director of the game has commented: "After twelve months working with our community and improving DiRT Rally 2.0, it is great to have a complete set for both current fans of the game and for new users of the franchise. Adding content Colin McRae Flat Out is the icing on the cake and the perfect way for the team to close the DiRT Rally 2.0 chapter and focus on the future of the rally. ".

In any case, the content "Flat Out" presents new Scottish locations, Perth and Kinross, with 12 routes, as well as the SUBARU Impreza S4 Rally and the SUBARU Legacy RS. In addition, it also presents 40 scenarios that encompass McRae's legendary career between 1984 and 2006. Rally fans can test their driving skills and put themselves in Colin's seat in a variety of challenges among which They include time penalties, damaged equipment and mechanical failures.

In short, you can tour the stages at the controls of nine of Colin's most famous cars, including many iconic vehicles from previous installments of the Colin McRae Rally and DiRT games.