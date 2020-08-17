DiRT 5: unveiled the soundtrack with Pearl Jam and Chemical Brothers, available on Spotify

There are still two months to go before the launch of DiRT 5, but the guys at Codemasters have already selected the tracks that will accompany all the digital pilots on dirt tracks around the world.
The eclectic selection includes 40 songs signed by legends such as Pearl Jam, The Prodigy and the Chemical Brothers, as well as by new generation such as Sports Team, The Mysterines and YUNGBLUD. Here is the complete soundtrack:
- American Authors – Microphone (Habitat Remix)
- Arkells – Years In The Making
- Barns Courtney – Fun Never Ends
- Car Seat Headrest – Hollywood
- Chaka Khan – Like Sugar
- Child of the Parish – Thread The Needles Eye
- Dinosaur Pile-Up – Back Foot
- EOB: Ed O'Brien – Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit
- Floating Points – LesAlpx
- Foals – In Degrees
- Hero The Band – Shout
- Hockey Dad – I Missed Out
- Inhaler – We Have To Move On
- Jamie N Commons – Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right
- John J Presley – Left
- Mason – Dance, Shake, Move
- New Found Glory – Hit or Miss
- Noisy – Oi ATM
- Oh The Larceny – Check It Out
- Pearl Jam – Who Ever Said
- Sports Team – The Races
- Starcrawler – Home Alone
- Stormzy – Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)
- Tesla – Tied To The Tracks
- The Academic – SUPERLIKE
- The Amazons – Mother
- The Bloody Beetroots + Jet – My Name Is Thunder
- The Chemical Brothers – Bango
- The Hara – Friends
- The Heavy – A Whole Lot of Love
- The Killers – Caution
- The Mysterines – Gasoline
- The Prodigy – Timebomb Zone
- The Sherlocks – Magic Man
- The Shoes – Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)
- Twin Atlantic – Volcano
- Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Drive Me Mad
- Weshly Arms – Never Be The Same
- Wolfmother – Chase The Feeling (feat.Chris Cester)
- YUNGBLUD – Tin Pan Boy
During the races you can listen to the songs in two different ways: 3D, with the music dynamically changing as you pass certain points of interest, or 2D, with the tracks played continuously. There will obviously be options for adjusting the volume and the ability to completely disable the musical accompaniment.
The selection can already be heard on Spotify at this address. Codemasters also specified that the tracklist is set to expand further in the coming months. DiRT 5, remember, will be launched on October 16 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and by the end of the year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade from previous generation versions.
