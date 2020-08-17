DiRT 5: unveiled the soundtrack with Pearl Jam and Chemical Brothers, available on Spotify

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are still two months to go before the launch of DiRT 5, but the guys at Codemasters have already selected the tracks that will accompany all the digital pilots on dirt tracks around the world.

The eclectic selection includes 40 songs signed by legends such as Pearl Jam, The Prodigy and the Chemical Brothers, as well as by new generation such as Sports Team, The Mysterines and YUNGBLUD. Here is the complete soundtrack:

American Authors – Microphone (Habitat Remix)

Arkells – Years In The Making

Barns Courtney – Fun Never Ends

Car Seat Headrest – Hollywood

Chaka Khan – Like Sugar

Child of the Parish – Thread The Needles Eye

Dinosaur Pile-Up – Back Foot

EOB: Ed O'Brien – Shangri-La – Spike Stent Edit

Floating Points – LesAlpx

Foals – In Degrees

Hero The Band – Shout

Hockey Dad – I Missed Out

Inhaler – We Have To Move On

Jamie N Commons – Let’s Do It Till We Get It Right

John J Presley – Left

Mason – Dance, Shake, Move

New Found Glory – Hit or Miss

Noisy – Oi ATM

Oh The Larceny – Check It Out

Pearl Jam – Who Ever Said

Sports Team – The Races

Starcrawler – Home Alone

Stormzy – Pop Boy (ft. Aitch)

Tesla – Tied To The Tracks

The Academic – SUPERLIKE

The Amazons – Mother

The Bloody Beetroots + Jet – My Name Is Thunder

The Chemical Brothers – Bango

The Hara – Friends

The Heavy – A Whole Lot of Love

The Killers – Caution

The Mysterines – Gasoline

The Prodigy – Timebomb Zone

The Sherlocks – Magic Man

The Shoes – Time to Dance (Sebastian Remix)

Twin Atlantic – Volcano

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – Drive Me Mad

Weshly Arms – Never Be The Same

Wolfmother – Chase The Feeling (feat.Chris Cester)

YUNGBLUD – Tin Pan Boy

During the races you can listen to the songs in two different ways: 3D, with the music dynamically changing as you pass certain points of interest, or 2D, with the tracks played continuously. There will obviously be options for adjusting the volume and the ability to completely disable the musical accompaniment.

The selection can already be heard on Spotify at this address. Codemasters also specified that the tracklist is set to expand further in the coming months. DiRT 5, remember, will be launched on October 16 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and by the end of the year on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade from previous generation versions.