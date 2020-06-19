DiRT 5: the video with Troy Baker and Nolan North sets the official release date

Share it:

As promised, the authors of Codemasters have published a new DiRT 5 video which, even without showing unpublished game scenes, helps to shed light on the contents of the Career and on the launch date of the crossgen racing game.

To illustrate the elements that will outline the playful experience of the "main campaign" of DiRT 5 are Troy Baker is Nolan North, the "superstars" chosen by the British developers to dub the characters of AJ and Bruno Durand. The Career of the next chapter of this iconic rally-driven guide series, unlike the previous episodes, will not be linked to the simple advancement in the tournament hierarchies but will be marked by a narrative component that the Codies they describe how solid and full of surprises.

One of these surprises will concern the great career stratification to be lived in the main mode of DiRT 5, with five chapters that will give access to 130 different events and to nine types of races. Moreover, each challenge offered by the DiRT 5 Career can be tackled in one way split-screen cooperative up to a maximum of four players.

At this point we just have to leave you to the video above, but first we inform you that DiRT 5 will be available starting from October 9 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The version of DiRT 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive instead at the launch of the nextgen consoles of Sony and Microsoft, which we remember to be scheduled for late 2020.