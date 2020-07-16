DiRT 5: the new gameplay video confirms the free update from PS4 to PS5

Share it:

Codemasters developers pack a new DiRT 5 gameplay video to outline the contents of their ambitious driving game which will be available from October 8 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X for the launch of the consoles nextgen from Sony and Microsoft.

The latest video deepening of the Codies describes the rich content offer of this project, starting from the confirmation of the presence of a huge variety of vehicles for a total of 13 classes.

In the movie we can also observe the settings of Brazil, the torrid desert of Arizona and the rugged gorges of Morocco, as well as all the city scenarios and arenas for the races on dirt roads that will embellish the career of DiRT 5. Generally, they will be able to access a wide selection of modes, with unique challenges to participate in every singleplayer or multiplayer competition.

From launch, DiRT 5 will include the modes Landrush (circuits with rough terrain between jumps and technically demanding sections), Rally Raid (based on the use of extreme off-road vehicles), Ice Breaker (with challenges to be played on ice covered tracks), Stampede (slopes with natural landscapes), Path Finder (off-road races on paths sprinkled with rocks), Sprint (with 900CV vehicles on oval or circular circuits), Ultra Cross (a variant of the classic rallycross events) and Gymkhana (the story mode set within scenarios full of barrels and obstacles to get around).

With the publication of this new video full of game scenes, Codemasters confirms the possibility, for those who purchase the PS4 version and intend to switch to Sony's nextgen console, to receive the free graphic update on PS5, with methods similar to those of the Xbox Series X version of DiRT 5 with Smart Delivery.