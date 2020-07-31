DiRT 5: the Arizona Stampede circuit at the center of the new video gameplay

Share it:

On the official YouTube channel of Koch Media UK a new gameplay movie of DiRT 5, thanks to which we can take a first look at a circuit in the series Stampede.

According to the video description, the Stampede slopes are incredibly difficult to tackle and within which a maximum of 12 different vehicles to challenge each other. During the two-minute movie, you can see a moving car on the Stampede circuit set in Arizona. The video does not show an entire race but a series of sequences that showcase the track and the dynamic weather, which not only makes a change to the aesthetics of the map but also to the gameplay level.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from next 9 October 2020 on the following platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. In the coming months, an update of DiRT 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will also be made available for free (via Smart Delivery), which will allow owners of next-gen consoles to play an improved version of DiRT 5. As regards the Google Stadia version, we will have to wait for the release scheduled for the first months of next year.