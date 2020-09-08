DiRT 5, still postponements: new release date, confirmed the arrival on next gen and Stadia

Share it:

During the month of August, the Codemasters had announced postponed content for DiRT 5, a new cross-gen racing game. Now, however, the game is starring in a further delay.

To announce it is the official Twitter account of the game, through a short message addressed to the players. Available at the bottom, the latter announces that the version of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC will be available starting next November 6. Buyers ofAmplified Edition however, they will be able to count on early access scheduled from 3 November.

On the other hand, there are no delays on the roadmap for the next gen version of DiRT 5. Codemasters confirms that the game will land on PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X during 2020. Despite the change of date, the possibility remains valid for players to take advantage of the free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X of DiRT 5. The team also announces that the racing game will enrich the catalog of Google Stadia ad early 2021.

In closing, the software house promises new news on the game coming soon. Among these, an unprecedented taste of gameplay, as well as more information on the multiplayer sector of DiRT 5.