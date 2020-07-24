DiRT 5: Path Finder events in the new gameplay video

Share it:

Once confirmation of the free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 of DiRT 5 has arrived (in addition to the one from Xbox One to Series X), Codemasters publishes a new video of DiRT 5 to show new gameplay scenes focused on Path Finder events.

The new trailer is linked to the emotions that will accompany us throughout the main campaign and in the multiplayer modes that will include the Path Finder events. This series of races, according to the gods Codies, will offer some of the most demanding slopes ever, with incredible changes in altitude that will force fans to constantly review their strategy.

Along with the Path Finder events, DiRT 5 will also include the Rally Raid, Stampede, Sprint, Gymkhana, Landrush, Ultra Cross and Ice Breaker modes. There DiRT 5 career will also see the participation of Troy Baker and Nolan North, who will be entrusted with the task of elevating the narrative experience of the main mode of the new Codemasters racing game.

The release of DiRT 5 is scheduled for October 9 this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, as well as on the nextgen consoles of Sony and Microsoft coinciding with their commercialization. In the meantime, we leave you to the video gameplay at the beginning of the article and we recommend you read our special on the test of the racing game DiRT 5.