DiRT 5 is preparing to whiz on PC: here are the minimum and recommended requirements

Following the announcement of a slight delay for the release of DiRT 5, the developers of Codemasters share important information related to the PC version of the game.

The development team has in fact made available the review of system requirements necessary to run the racing game on your hardware. Directly from the card DiRT 5 present in the database of Steam, so we learn all the details about the version PC of the game, which we report below:

Minimum requirements

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)

Processor: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 60 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.

Recommended Requirements

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Vega 64 (DirectX12 Graphics Card)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 60 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos® required for Dolby Atmos playback.

For all the details on the racing game, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich trial of DiRT 5, by our Alessandro Bruni. The game will land on PS4 is Xbox One, SS5 is Xbox Series X and obviously, PC.