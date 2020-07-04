DiRT 5: also on PS5 it will have an option to enable 120 fps

Share it:

DiRT 5 will be one of the launch games of PS5 and Xbox Series X, and therefore one of the first games to show us the power of the next generation consoles. A role that the guys at Codemasters intend to take on with authority, given the commitment they are making in developing the technical sector of the game.

The developers have already had the opportunity to confirm in the past that DiRT 5 will fully exploit the power made available by the Xbox Series X, offering a presentation at 4K / 60fps with the opportunity to intervene on an option in order to enable 120fps support, making it even more fluid and minimizing input lag, a decidedly inviting prospect for a driving game.

Today also the first information about the PS5 edition arrived: in an interview granted to Official PlayStation Magazine, the Development Director Rob Karp confirmed that DiRT 5 will also have an option for 120fps on PlayStation 5. "The power of PS5 has allowed us to implement an option for 120fps, which is really exciting for riders who know that every frame matters", he has declared. The Director, unfortunately, has not gone into the game resolution talk on Sony's next-gen console.

What do you think of this opportunity? Do you already have a TV to take advantage of it? DiRT 5, remember, will be published on on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 9, 2020, and will accompany the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X during the holidays at the end of the year.