 Director The Batman confirms filming will return when "it's safe"

The production of "The Batman" She is still affected by the coronavirus pandemic as it became known a couple of weeks ago. Director Matt Reeves He has confirmed that the film remains exactly the same, paralyzed, but also clarifies the obvious, that this two-week hiatus will continue until the situation returns to normal.

On March 14, when the team was preparing to shoot in Liverpool, England, production was interrupted, and the situation continues as before, as Reeves revealed on Twitter when a fan asked him about the status of the project:

Yes, we have stopped until it is safe to return… Everyone is safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and you also stay safe.

Right now, the UK is in its early stages of isolation, so it may take a long time for work on the film to resume. It is still unknown if this will end up affecting the premiere of the film set for June 25, 2021, something that will not possibly be known until at least production begins again.