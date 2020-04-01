General News

 Director Shazam 2 also believes that the start of filming may be delayed.

April 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of director David F. Sandberg on the set of Shazam! (2019)

The situation with each passing day is delicate, and in fact practically every day we meet a new film that delays its filming. In this circumstance, explains the director David F. Sandberg who believes that the sequel to "Shazam!" possibly also delayed.

Theoretically this film was going to start shooting as soon as possible because of all the comments that the younger members of the cast did not grow too large. In that vein, the plan was to start filming this July, but after learning that the third Spider-Man, which was also going to start filming that month, has suspended filming, it does not paint a very promising scenario for the movie. DC.

Well, we'll see how long this lasts, because we were going to start shooting this year. Who knows how long this is going to last? It seems that all the movies are delayed now, so we'll see what happens to Shazam! But so far, I've been working on the script. We can still do it, so it's being done and then, yes, we'll see in a couple of months what it looks like, you know?

We are facing one more case, a film that cannot fight the inevitable, and possibly be affected in some way, but as the director says, you can only wait and react accordingly.

Via information | Comic book

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

