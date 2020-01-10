 Director Scott Derrickson leaves Doctor Strange 2 for creative differences

Share it:

News completely unexpected and officially confirmed has jumped this morning to know that Scott Derrickson leaves the chair of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", the sequel for which the filmmaker was going to return after his work in "Doctor Strange (Strange Doctor)".

The creative differences on how to focus the film would have been the main reasons for its march, although it has not yet entered into matter on the concrete reasons. Perhaps the horror tone of the film, because Derrickson did want to add enough elements of horror, have had its impact. The funny thing is that Derrickson came to publish several tweets this past December where he enigmatically referred to possible conflicts with the study, with texts such as “The release dates of the studios are the enemy of art”.

The study has confirmed the progress of Derrickson alluding to creative differences and Derrickson himself has done the same on his Twitter account with the following statement, in which he adds that it has been a mutual decision, and as often happens in many of these cases, will remain linked to the project as executive producer:

Marvel and I have agreed to separate from ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences. I appreciate our collaboration and will continue as an executive producer.

The film was scheduled to begin shooting in early May, as we reported yesterday, and there is no intention to delay production, which makes us think that Marvel Studios could already have a substitute director in mind, although from Variety, where the news jumped in first, they comment that the study would be currently looking for a new director.

In parallel to all this, and in line with that filming start for May, the studio has started casting for two villains. One is one Villana of feminine open ethnicity that ronde 30 or 40 years and the other is a African-American villain who is around 30 or 40 years old. The African American villain is thought to be the adaptation of the villain Nightmare that will be made in the film, and the female villain is speculated with the possibility that it is Lilith or even a new version of Morgan Le Fay, villana seen in the third season of “Marvel’s Runaways”.

