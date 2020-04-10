 Director Matt Reeves has filmed a quarter of The Batman and it is a "mystery noir"

Share it:

The sum and follow of director Matt Reeves on the film "The Batman" This time, he leaves us details about the real state of the film. Speaking to Deadline, the filmmaker has not delved so much into the topic of what type of film we will see, although something has also advanced, but in the current state of production.

Unlike what has been possible with other productions, in your case they are not anticipating anything of the edition of the film, basically because they have only shot a quarter of the film, so basically they are not advancing anything.

We're not officially editing at the moment, ”Reeves clarifies. We have shot a quarter of the film and I've been going through the newspapers, looking at the shots and what's to come.

Filming was forced to stop on March 14, just being in London. It is unknown when everything will return to normal, but Reeves hopes to continue shooting there when production resumes:

It's too soon to say that. I can't imagine we wouldn't end up in London. The situation is constantly evolving.

As for the script, he ensures that has no plans to do any rewriting about what Mattson Tomlin raised taking advantage of these days of pause, and also that it will be a movie in the style black cinema.

It took me two years to work on that story, and it's a very specific mystery film noir that has been thought of by me and my partners.

However, it does confirm that can give a review to the “tone of things”Because that's something you can even change on the go.

It happens every time you roll something. The unexpected, happy accidents and things you didn't expect: It's lightning in a bottle for something that's alive. I would say that the changes have to do with ‘Oh, seeing the tone of this’ with these scenes that we have not done and that connect with that part of the story. It feels like there is an opportunity to explore something of that unexpected tone that we found. With these movies, you never have enough preparation time, because they are so complex and so huge in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the bigger sequences that have yet to come out and how I want to do them.

Finally, taking advantage of the fact that he was "talkative" they asked him directly if your movie is inspired by Frank Miller's Year One comic or if we will see the Flying Grayson, the family of the first Robin, but obviously cannot answer:

I can't give you the answers to any of that.

Via information | Deadline