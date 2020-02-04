 Director Kevin Tancharoen joins Marvel’s Helstrom

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Serie “Marvel’s Helstrom” is approaching its landing on the Hulu platform this year. In fact, Marvel is already starting to talk more about the character in their social networks. Although we still have no exact date for the premiere, today we have news about the technical team of the adaptation.

As HN Entertainment exclusively reports, the director Kevin Tancharoen, which has directed several episodes throughout the six seasons of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, an episode of the second season of "Titans" and even the occasional episodes of several series of the Arrowverso ("The Flash", "Arrow", "Supergirl", “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), has joined the management team.

In “Marvel’s Helstrom”, Daimon (aka Son of Satan) and Ana Helstrom (aka Satana) are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The brothers have a complicated dynamic while tracking the worst of humanity, each with their attitude and skills. Tom Austen ("The Borgias") and Sydney Lemmon (“Fear the Walking Dead”) star in the series as the two Helstrom brothers.

Via information | HN Entertainment