director Alik Sakharov reveals some background on Ben’s famous scene

The pandemia in the Coronavirus has complicated the start of work on the final season of Ozark a lot, while we await confirmation on the start of filming, we point out the comments of the director Alik Sakharov, who directed several episodes of the Netflix show.

In particular, Alik Sakharov he worked on the final four episodes of the third season and especially on the taxi scene centered on Ben, the character played by Tom Pelphrey. Here is the director’s answer to Deadline’s question about preparation needed to shoot the episode: “We didn’t talk about it in detail to be honest, because this scene was moved to the end of the shoot. I think it was shot on the last or penultimate day of work. I was very curious to find out what Tom would do, the more I worked on it the more I became aware of his excellent acting skills. So on that scene my thought was this, I don’t want to talk about it much because I want to find out all day of the shoot“.

He then continues: “Sometimes if you talk too much about it, you risk making a part worse. Mainly because it was mostly an internal monologue-type dialogue and I knew Tom’s skill. I wanted it to be very natural, in fact we only set aside three or four hours of work for that part. I shot it with just two cameras, I wanted to understand how Tom wanted to use the taxi space“The final product immediately convinced all the fans, surprised by the depth of the character.

