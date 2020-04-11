Directly from My Hero Academia, comes the bass used by Kyoka Jiro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a long wait, in these months the fans of My Hero Academia have finally been able to launch in the vision of the long awaited fourth season of the animated opera, which recently ended with an episode that left the general public with the hype a thousand, waiting for new episodes to be revealed.

The fourth season of this great franchise has allowed all interested parties to get in touch with a multitude of characters, including old acquaintances and new faces who have shaped countless clashes and vicissitudes that fans will remember with extreme pleasure. Between these, the Cultural Festival is also featured which allowed the 1-A class to enjoy some well-deserved rest, even if the event saw Gentle's intrusion.

The Festival also gave us the opportunity to listen to Jiro's great abilities, both as a singer and as a bass player, another pleasant opportunity to learn more about a character widely appreciated by fans, despite the few appearances made episode by episode. Well, the Twitter user AitaiKiMochi has published some information on his profile on what will be a real one working bass that will appear identical in appearance to that used by Jiro, as viewed from the image at the bottom of the news. Apparently, however, the instrument will be sold at a price that is anything but cheap, currently estimated at around $ 1640.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of My Hero Academia Season 4. In addition, just for the ultimate purpose of celebrating the end of the season, a new and splendid My Hero Academia themed poster was recently published .